Police Seek Tramper, Pureora Forest Park

Police wish to make contact with the owner of the pack shown in the photos attached to this release.

The pack was left at Hauhungaroa Hut in the Pureora Forest Park at around 6.50pm yesterday, and the man who left it has not returned for it.

If you are the owner of the pack or if you have information as to the whereabouts of that person, please contact Police on 105, referencing event number P056209776.

© Scoop Media

