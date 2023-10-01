Update Following Protest In Auckland City
Sunday, 1 October 2023, 8:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributed to Inspector Juliet Burgess, Auckland City
Police.
A protest convoy that travelled through
Auckland City District today has now dispersed and Police
report no issues from today’s protest
activity.
Police recognise the right to peaceful
protest and the need to balance this with the ability for
members of the public to safely go about their usual
business.
Police maintained a high presence on the
convoy route to maintain public safety and minimise the
disruption to the travelling public.
Police
acknowledge the importance of our partnership with other
agencies such as Waka Kotahi and Auckland Transport in
ensuring a good outcome. We also acknowledge the
co-operation of protest leaders, facilitated through our
Police Liaison Officers, to ensure cohesion, information
flow, enhanced safety and minimised disruption.
We
offer our thanks to the local community who have been
disrupted the most by this activity, and express our
gratitude for their
patience.
