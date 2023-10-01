Update Following Protest In Auckland City

Attributed to Inspector Juliet Burgess, Auckland City Police.

A protest convoy that travelled through Auckland City District today has now dispersed and Police report no issues from today’s protest activity.

Police recognise the right to peaceful protest and the need to balance this with the ability for members of the public to safely go about their usual business.

Police maintained a high presence on the convoy route to maintain public safety and minimise the disruption to the travelling public.

Police acknowledge the importance of our partnership with other agencies such as Waka Kotahi and Auckland Transport in ensuring a good outcome. We also acknowledge the co-operation of protest leaders, facilitated through our Police Liaison Officers, to ensure cohesion, information flow, enhanced safety and minimised disruption.

We offer our thanks to the local community who have been disrupted the most by this activity, and express our gratitude for their patience.

