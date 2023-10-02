Road Closure, SH 8, Lake Tekapo
Monday, 2 October 2023, 2:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a campervan that has been blown
over while travelling on SH 80 (Mount Cook Road) reported
just before 2pm.
Both lanes are blocked, and all
occupants of the vehicle are reported to be
uninjured.
Police advise drivers to be aware of high
winds in the area and avoid travelling until the weather
improves.
Considerations to close the road from the
Tekapo Village to the SH 8 turn off are
underway.
