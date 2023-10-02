Road Closure, SH 8, Lake Tekapo

Police are responding to a campervan that has been blown over while travelling on SH 80 (Mount Cook Road) reported just before 2pm.

Both lanes are blocked, and all occupants of the vehicle are reported to be uninjured.

Police advise drivers to be aware of high winds in the area and avoid travelling until the weather improves.

Considerations to close the road from the Tekapo Village to the SH 8 turn off are underway.

