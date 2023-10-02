Update: Missing Person Dylan Barford

Police are appealing for dashcam footage, sightings, or any relevant information on the whereabouts of missing West Auckland man Dylan Barford.

Dylan has been missing now for over a week. He was last seen in CCTV footage (pictured) walking north along Guntan Drive past Kedgley Road, which is adjacent to the Westgate Mall shops, just before 1am on Sunday 24 September 2023.

Police are appealing to residents of, or people who travelled through the Westgate, Whenuapai or Hobsonville areas early on Sunday 24 September, to please check their dashcam video, or outside home CCTV video, for possible vision of Dylan.

Dylan is 34 years old, of medium build, 168cm tall and has tattoos on the rear of his right elbow and left forearm. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue adidas tear away pants late on Saturday evening 23 September.

Please contact Police on 105, referencing case file number 230924/2185 if you find any footage of a person matching that description, in the early hours of Sunday 24 September.

