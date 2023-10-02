Speed Restrictions Likely On Auckland Harbour Bridge This Evening
Monday, 2 October 2023, 5:37 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists
that an amber alert is forecast for the Auckland Harbour
Bridge tonight from 7pm to 10pm, with wind gusts of 75 to 80
km/h (and a risk of higher gusts) expected.
Under an
amber alert, speed limits may be reduced and some lanes on
the bridge may close.
The bridge will remain in a
4x4 configuration from 7pm tonight.
Motorists are
urged to drive to the conditions, look out for the
electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures
and reduced speeds and stay within their lane while
travelling across the bridge.
Drivers of high sided
vehicles and motorcyclists are advised to avoid the Auckland
Harbour Bridge and use the western ring route on State
Highways 16 and 18.
Watch
here to understand why lanes on the bridge may need to
close if certain wind speed thresholds are
reached.
The safety of road users is our top priority
and we won’t hesitate to reduce speeds or close lanes if
necessary.
Waka Kotahi thanks road users for their
patience and
understanding.
