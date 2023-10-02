Speed Restrictions Likely On Auckland Harbour Bridge This Evening

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists that an amber alert is forecast for the Auckland Harbour Bridge tonight from 7pm to 10pm, with wind gusts of 75 to 80 km/h (and a risk of higher gusts) expected.

Under an amber alert, speed limits may be reduced and some lanes on the bridge may close.



The bridge will remain in a 4x4 configuration from 7pm tonight.

Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions, look out for the electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge.

Drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists are advised to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18.

Watch here to understand why lanes on the bridge may need to close if certain wind speed thresholds are reached.

The safety of road users is our top priority and we won’t hesitate to reduce speeds or close lanes if necessary.

Waka Kotahi thanks road users for their patience and understanding.

