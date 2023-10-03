Section Of Tiniroto Road Between Wairoa And Gisborne Impassable - Eastern
Tuesday, 3 October 2023, 9:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have been made aware that a large section of
Tiniroto Road, the back
road between Wairoa and Gisborne,
has collapsed.
The section of road, between Rockhill
Road and Parikanapa Road, is impassable
and signage is
being put in place to warn motorists.
Anyone needing
to travel between Wairoa and Gisborne is advised they
will
need to use State Highway
2.
