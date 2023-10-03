Section Of Tiniroto Road Between Wairoa And Gisborne Impassable - Eastern

Police have been made aware that a large section of Tiniroto Road, the back

road between Wairoa and Gisborne, has collapsed.

The section of road, between Rockhill Road and Parikanapa Road, is impassable

and signage is being put in place to warn motorists.

Anyone needing to travel between Wairoa and Gisborne is advised they will

need to use State Highway 2.

© Scoop Media

