Fatal Crash - Tuakau
Tuesday, 3 October 2023, 10:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm a child has died following a serious
crash in Tuakau this afternoon.
Emergency services
responded to reports of the crash, involving a vehicle and a
child on a driveway on Martindale Lane, around
12.25pm.
Sadly, the child died at the scene.
Our
thoughts are with their loved ones at this difficult
time.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash
remain
ongoing.
