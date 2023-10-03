Fatal Crash - Tuakau

Police can confirm a child has died following a serious crash in Tuakau this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to reports of the crash, involving a vehicle and a child on a driveway on Martindale Lane, around 12.25pm.

Sadly, the child died at the scene.

Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this difficult time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing.

