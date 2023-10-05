Police Acknowledge IPCA Findings Regarding Gisborne Arrest

Police acknowledge the findings of the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) in relation to an arrest in Gisborne in May 2022.

The IPCA found that two police officers used reasonable force to arrest and restrain a man, after he assaulted one of the officers.

The IPCA also found Police dealt appropriately with a resulting injury to the man.

“This was a situation where an officer was suddenly assaulted and took appropriate action both to defend themselves and to safely effect an arrest,” says Inspector Sam Aberahama, Tairāwhiti Area Commander.

© Scoop Media

