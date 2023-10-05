Police Acknowledge IPCA Findings Regarding Gisborne Arrest
Thursday, 5 October 2023, 10:20 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police acknowledge the findings of the Independent Police
Conduct Authority (IPCA) in relation to an arrest in
Gisborne in May 2022.
The IPCA found that two police
officers used reasonable force to arrest and restrain a man,
after he assaulted one of the officers.
The IPCA also
found Police dealt appropriately with a resulting injury to
the man.
“This was a situation where an officer was
suddenly assaulted and took appropriate action both to
defend themselves and to safely effect an arrest,” says
Inspector Sam Aberahama, Tairāwhiti Area
Commander.
