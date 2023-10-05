Nelson Street/SH6 Road Sealing Works
Thursday, 5 October 2023, 1:53 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
Final road sealing on Nelson Street/SH6 following on from
water main works is expected to start shortly with one-way
traffic controls in place.
Council’s Project
Engineer Melissa Hailstone-Workman said this was the final
stage of works following the new water main installation on
Nelson Street between Boyce and McLauchlan
streets.
“Our contractor Fulton Hogan plans to do
the final street seal this month. This is likely to require
a preparation crew to be out during the day with one-way
traffic controls followed by the sealing crew working at
night, also under one-way traffic management,” Melissa
said.
“The work may be delayed by weather and crew
availability, but it is Fulton Hogan’s intention to have
the road reinstated by the end of this month,” she
said.
Traffic management signage will be in place from
next week to guide road users to detours and advise of
possible
delays.
The Scoop Election team tracked down the local body politicians who stood in 2022 promising to represent their communities until 2025 but are now looking to assist democracy as MPs. Tamatha Paul is probably the most high-profile local body politician looking to trade in her local body constituency for the Wellington Central electorate. This will involve attempting to get a large majority of the people who voted her in as a Councillor voting her out of Council and into Parliament. A theoretical ballpark cost of a by-election in the Pukehīnau/Lambton General Ward may be around $120,000. More