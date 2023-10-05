Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Nelson Street/SH6 Road Sealing Works

Thursday, 5 October 2023, 1:53 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Final road sealing on Nelson Street/SH6 following on from water main works is expected to start shortly with one-way traffic controls in place.

Council’s Project Engineer Melissa Hailstone-Workman said this was the final stage of works following the new water main installation on Nelson Street between Boyce and McLauchlan streets.

“Our contractor Fulton Hogan plans to do the final street seal this month. This is likely to require a preparation crew to be out during the day with one-way traffic controls followed by the sealing crew working at night, also under one-way traffic management,” Melissa said.

“The work may be delayed by weather and crew availability, but it is Fulton Hogan’s intention to have the road reinstated by the end of this month,” she said.

Traffic management signage will be in place from next week to guide road users to detours and advise of possible delays.

© Scoop Media

