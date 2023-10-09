Te Teko Police Investigating Mail Taken From Letterboxes

Te Teko Police are asking people to be vigilant around mail and deliveries, after a number of reports of mail being taken from letterboxes.

Senior Constable Wayne Lawrence, Te Teko Rural Liaison Officer, says mail has been taken from several letterboxes in the the Awakaponga, Manawahe, Otakiri and Onepu areas.

Along with mail being reported missing, mail has been found dumped on the side of the road or in other letter boxes - sometimes many kilometres from where the mail had originally been delivered

"This is mindless offending, which has the potential to cause emotional and financial stress to those impacted," says Senior Constable Lawrence.

Anyone with information about the person/s responsible is asked to contact Police via 105, quoting file number 231009/3162.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

In order to protect yourself against this type of offending, Police recommend checking your letterbox regularly and removing mail and parcels promptly, and reporting any suspicious/concerning behaviour immediately.

