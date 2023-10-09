Te Teko Police Investigating Mail Taken From Letterboxes
Monday, 9 October 2023, 2:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Te Teko Police are asking people to be vigilant around
mail and deliveries, after a number of reports of mail being
taken from letterboxes.
Senior Constable Wayne
Lawrence, Te Teko Rural Liaison Officer, says mail has been
taken from several letterboxes in the the Awakaponga,
Manawahe, Otakiri and Onepu areas.
Along with mail
being reported missing, mail has been found dumped on the
side of the road or in other letter boxes - sometimes many
kilometres from where the mail had originally been
delivered
"This is mindless offending, which has the
potential to cause emotional and financial stress to those
impacted," says Senior Constable Lawrence.
Anyone with
information about the person/s responsible is asked to
contact Police via 105, quoting file number
231009/3162.
Information can also be shared
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
In
order to protect yourself against this type of offending,
Police recommend checking your letterbox regularly and
removing mail and parcels promptly, and reporting any
suspicious/concerning behaviour
immediately.
