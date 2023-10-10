Investigation Underway Into Custody Unit Incident

Police investigations are underway into the death of a man following an incident at the Auckland Custody Unit.

At around 10.56am on 6 October, Police found the man unresponsive in a cell and immediately administered first aid and called an ambulance.

He was transported to Auckland City Hospital but died last night, 9 October.

A critical incident investigation is now underway, and the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) has been notified.

The Coroner has also been notified and a post-mortem examination will be completed.

As standard procedure, Police have also notified WorkSafe.

© Scoop Media

