Investigation Underway Into Custody Unit Incident
Tuesday, 10 October 2023, 3:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police investigations are underway into the death of a
man following an incident at the Auckland Custody
Unit.
At around 10.56am on 6 October, Police found the
man unresponsive in a cell and immediately administered
first aid and called an ambulance.
He was transported
to Auckland City Hospital but died last night, 9
October.
A critical incident investigation is now
underway, and the Independent Police Conduct Authority
(IPCA) has been notified.
The Coroner has also been
notified and a post-mortem examination will be
completed.
As standard procedure, Police have also
notified
WorkSafe.
