Have you seen Charlie?

Charlie Mountney was last seen on Harewood Road, Bishopdale this afternoon and is now missing.

He was wearing a blue polo shirt with a grey woollen jersey, blue jeans and blue and white shoes.

He is unfamiliar with the area and Police and his family have concerns for his welfare.

If you have seen Charlie or can assist Police in locating him, please call 111 and quote event number P056319652.

