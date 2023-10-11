Pōneke Getting Ready To Sleigh The Festive Season

Pōneke will be celebrating the silly season in the Capital with a full calendar of whānau friendly, entertaining, accessible and summer events for everyone to enjoy.

A number of roads around the city will be closed for some of these events, and town will get busy for the major ones so please consider taking public transport, cycling, scooting or walking to events, and allow extra time for your journey.

The Main Events

Courtenay Place Light Boxes Here

14 Oct – 12 Feb

77-97 Courtenay Place

Here features photographs by Ben Lowe, using long exposures in the night sky, while hiking Wellington’s South Coast, Te Rimurapa/ Sinclair’s Head. The photographs allow us to experience these places differently. The interplay of light trails of distant stars, people, planes, ships, and meteors ignites our imaginations.

Kaibosh Community Party

Sat 14 Oct | 10am-3pm

11 Hopper Street, Mount Cook

kaibosh.org.nz

Kaibosh is turning 15 and everyone is welcome to celebrate with a community open day. There’ll be cake, a smoothie bike making delicious drinks, samples of jam from Community Fruit, go behind the scenes with a tour of the main site, and support their amazing mahi with a donation or two.

WXV 1 tournament

20-21 October

Sky Stadium

world.rugby/tournaments/wxv

Wellington will host the world’s top women’s rugby superstars in a new global competition coming to Aotearoa. The inaugural WXV 1 tournament features the world’s six top ranked teams including New Zealand's Black Ferns as well as England, France, Wales, Canada and Australia.

Ziggy Alberts

Sat 21 Oct

Michael Fowler Centre

wellingtonnz.com/visit/events

After captivating audiences around the globe, Ziggy Alberts is set to bring his mesmerizing live performance Wellington. Supporting him on this tour are UK-based indie artist Nathan Ball and rising singer-songwriter Little Green from Australia.

Wellington Jazz Festival

25-29 October 2023

Various locations

jazzfestival.nz

A quality line-up of jazz talent is set to dazzle at venues across Wellington. Find at more information and book now at jazzfestival.nz.

Royal New Zealand Ballet – Hansel & Gretel

26 – 29 October

St James Theatre

wellingtonnz.com/events

Follow the breadcrumbs this Christmas, and venture into the fantastical realm of ‘Hansel & Gretel’. Inspired by the old-fashioned magic of silent movies, this ballet will transport you to a magical world with large-scale cinematic effects. With choreography by Loughlan Prior and a score by Claire Cowan, expect a wonderful ballet experience for all age.

Diwali Festival of Lights & Fireworks

Sun 29 Oct | 2pm-8.30pm (8.45pm fireworks display)

TSB Arena & Shed 6

wellington.govt.nz/Diwali

Sample the colours, tastes, and sounds of India and South-East Asia at Wellington’s vibrant Diwali Festival of Lights. There will be non-stop cultural entertainment, food, and Indian cultural activities for the whole family to enjoy. Finish the day with a short fireworks display on Wellington Harbour.

Performance Art Week Aotearoa (PAWA)

1 – 5 November

performanceartweekaotearoa.com

PAWA returns to Wellington for its fourth biannual festival, bringing together a selection of Aotearoa and the world's most celebrated performance artists. Proudly hosted by the Adam Art Gallery, there’ll be selected works in public spaces across Wellington city.

Dracula’s: The Resurrection Tour

2 – 4 November

St James Theatre

wellingtonnz.com/events



Australia’s famous vaudevillian variety show, Dracula’s, will hit Wellington for the first time ever this November. Following a sold-out season in Australia, the New Zealand tour will combine years of perfected performances into one blockbuster show, set to dazzle and delight.

Phoenix double headers

Sat 4 Nov & Sat 23 Dec

Sky Stadium

wellingtonphoenix.com

The Wellington Phoenix A-League women and men’s teams will be bringing double trouble to Sky Stadium for two big events. But you can check out wellingtonphoenix.com for the full schedule and fixtures.

SCI-FI Sundays - Zombies Edition

5, 12, 19 Nov

Space Place

Spaceplace.nz

Unearth the undead with Space Place’s zombie movie edition on the spine-tingling planetarium. Space Place is home to a state-of-the-art Sky-Skan digital full-dome planetarium system hosting a range of planetarium movies for every age.

Semi Permanent Aotearoa 2023

8-10 Nov

St James Theatre

semipermanent.com/events/semi-permanent-aotearoa-2023

Now in its 21st year, Semi Permanent brings together creative industries from across New Zealand, Australia, and beyond. The three-day festival includes an incredible line-up of keynote talks, panel discussions, workshops, exhibitions, and more.

Polish Christmas Market

Sat 18 Nov | 11am-6pm

257 Riddiford Street, Newtown

polishcommunity.org.nz/events-1/wellington-polish-christmas-market

The Polish Christmas Market kicks-off the festive season with its always popular event with amazing food, cute stalls, terrific music, dancing, kid’s activities and Father Christmas.

Toast Martinborough

Sun 19 Nov

Martinborough

wellingtonnz.com/visit/events

Make your way to Martinborough to celebrate the 30th year of New Zealand’s most esteemed wine and food festival.

Highly Suspect

Sun 19 Nov

TSB Arena

wellingtonnz.com/visit/events

American rock band Highly Suspect are known rule breakers. Mixing gritty guitars, haunting piano, off-kilter synths, and hip-hop production style. Their New Zealand shows sold out within minutes. But don’t worry, a venue upgrade means more tickets are available for their Wellington show.

Bill Bailey

19 & 20 Nov

Michael Fowler Centre

wellingtonnz.com/visit/events

Come on a magical, musical mystery tour of the human mind. Much-loved comedian Bill Bailey will be pondering pressing matters about whales, biophilia, and unrequited love.

Christmas in the Quarters

Saturdays 25 Nov – 16 Dec | 12pm-5pm

wellington.govt.nz/Christmas

Christmas in the Quarters celebrates Christmas with four themes, at four events, in four different quarters of the city. Each Saturday will be different, there’ll be Christmas carols and music, crafts, circus acts, and Saturday 16 December will be full of whānau friendly activities and a guest appearance from Santa! Visit wellington.govt.nz/Christmas for more information about each event.

On a Good Day

30 Nov – 2 Dec

Anderson Park

wellingtonnz.com/visit/events

Following the success of last summer’s Fat Boy Slim show, a three-night series kicks-off with internationally acclaimed Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy, the following night stars indie-rock band The War On Drugs, with the final night’s act Australian singer-songwriter Matt Corby joined by American R&B/soul singer-songwriter Allen Stone.

Nanogirl Live 2023! Little Bang Big Bang

3 Dec

St James Theatre

wellingtonnz.com/visit/events

This interactive show gives lots of opportunities for young scientists to step on stage, collaborate with Nanogirl, and put science to the test. The performance is surprising, filled with mind-bending science like you have never seen them before. It’s guaranteed to be both entertaining and educational for the whole family.

The Teskey Brothers - The Winding Way Tour

9 – 10 December

Michael Fowler Centre

wellingtonnz.com/visit/events

ARIA Award winners and GRAMMY® nominees The Teskey Brothers have announced The Winding Way Tour. The Australian band will be performing at their biggest international venues to date — including Wellington’s Michael Fowler Centre.

Toi 500 – Toi Pōneke Arts Centre residents’ exhibition

13 – 21 December

Toi Pōneke Arts Centre

Toi 500 annual residents’ exhibition is a chance for audiences to grab an art bargain with works $500 or under. Works presented by Anthea Hayley, David Brown, Franzeska Pound, Jane Hyder, Kedron Parker, Laura Woodward, Maria Colls, Odette Anscombe-Smith, Rebecca Mooney, Selene Simcox, Yon Yi Sohn, Terence Turner and more.

Marvel: Te Whakaaturanga Mārohirohi o Te Ao

14 Dec – 28 April 2024

Tākina

www.wellingtonnz.com/MarvelExhibition

Exclusive to the capital, it features rare artifacts, original comic art, film props, costumes, immersive designs and exclusive memorabilia, getting fans up close with iconic Marvel Heroes, films and comics. For more information visit wellingtonnz.com/MarvelExhibition.

Love Actually – Live in Concert

Fri 15 December

Michael Fowler Centre

wellingtonnz.com/visit/events

For the first time in Wellington, you get to see your favourite Christmas movie play out in concert. Featuring an all-star cast, Love Actually has become a beloved festive season film.

A full symphony orchestra will play the soundtrack while the movie is projected on a big screen above.

Dream11 Super Smash cricket double header

Thurs 21 Dec | 12.30pm & 4pm

Cello Basin Reserve

Wellington Blaze and Firebirds kick-off their Super Smash season with a double header at the home of cricket. Supersmash.co.nz.

Summer Solstice

Fri 22 Dec | 8.30pm

Island Bay Beach

Let the Festivities begin! Celebrate the summer solstice with live music, fire, and a summer solstice ceremony. Check out loemis.nz for more information.

New Year’s Eve

Sun 31 Dec | 8pm–midnight

Whairepo Lagoon

A free, fun evening of great music to bring in the New Year, in one of Wellington’s iconic locations. Kids, enjoy an early countdown and blast of fireworks at 9.30pm. For more information visit wellington.govt.nz/newyear.

Summer Sampler

Every weekend during Jan-Feb

Wellington Waterfront

Join us as some of Pōneke's finest performers fill the waterfront with vibrant delights. wellington.govt.nz/summer-sampler

Gardens Magic

9-28 Jan

Botanic Garden ki Paekākā

wellington.govt.nz/gardens-magic

Wellington City Council’s iconic summer event returns with three weeks of free music, a Light Display, Kids Garden Trail, and Kids Explorer Days, all set amongst the natural beauty of the Botanic Garden ki Paekākā.

Z Manu World Champs – Regional Qualifier

26-28 Jan

Jump Platform, Wellington Waterfront.

Have you got the goods to become the first Manu World Champion? Learn more and secure your qualification spot at manuworldchamps.com.

The Darkness 20th Anniversary ‘Permission To Land’ Tour 2024

26 Jan

The Opera House

wellingtonnz.com/visit/events

The Darkness ignited the mainstream rock scene in the early 2000s. Their trademark falsetto, spandex, guitar riffs, and theatrical live shows propelled them to the top of the UK charts. Their album, ‘Permission to Land’ went 5x Platinum and is now 20 years old. Celebrating this anniversary, the band is hitting Wellington in January as part of an Australasian tour.

Foo Fighters

27 Jan

Sky Stadium

skystadium.co.nz

Foo Fighters are returning to Aotearoa this summer. The legendary rock band will be hitting the road for a massive world tour in support of their new album, ‘But Here We Are’. They’ll be joined at Sky Stadium by special guests Dick Move and The Breeders.

