"We Are Run" Youth Charity Run To Raise Funds For Mental Health

Thursday, 12 October 2023, 7:02 am
Press Release: We Are One

The Auckland race is part of a global marathon campaign held by We Are One youth group to Run 40,120km for Charity.

The Auckland branch of We Are One youth volunteer group will hold a 5-10 kilometre fund-raising run on Saturday 21st October to support at-risk Kiwi’s struggling with anxiety and depression.

We Are One Youth is an international group of volunteers that was established in 2022, to realise the potential of youth who really care about giving back to the local community and being a positive force in society.

On 8th December 2022 as blood banks were running low after due to covid, 73,807 youth answered the call in We Are One’s ‘Life On Youth On’ campaign, and achieved a Guiness World Record for the largest number of blood donations in a 24-hour period.

We Are One New Zealand youth were also active in the flood relief efforts earlier this year.

In October We Are One is organising the We Are Run Marathon. Together, over 10,000 runners in countries across the globe will run a combined distance equalling the circumference of the earth, a whopping 40,120km. Funds raised in each region will go to local community and charity organisations.

In New Zealand the youth volunteers were eager to support charities providing relief for youth suffering from depression and anxiety and those at risk of suicide.

All funds raised will be going to charities involved in supporting mental health.

New Zealand Event Coordinator for We Are Run, Kristofer Carandang said: “We are stoked to be doing this run to raised funds for charities that are making a difference to the state of mental health in this country. The last few years have been hard on our communities, especially on youth.”

He added: “I personally have friends who are struggling to cope with the anxiety that is building up and consuming them, I also have a close friend who has been stuck in a pit of depression.

With this run we don’t want to just raise funds for a good cause. It’s about telling our communities and our loved ones who are struggling ‘we see you, we are here for you, and we will always be running alongside you!”

Runners in Auckland will follow a 5km loop, starting and ending at Mission Bay Beach. Those signed-up for the 10 kilometres will run the loop twice. Race registrations open from 7:30am with runners crossing the start line at 8:30am.

Participants of all backgrounds, ages, race and religion are invited to register for the run and to donate on the website: wearerunnz.com/register.

We Are One

"We Are One" is a volunteer organisation on a mission to unlock the incredible potential of youth in our community and society. At the heart of "We Are One" lies our powerful motto: "Youth, be a powerful light that awakens the world." This slogan encapsulates the passionate youth volunteers' determination to share their boundless energy and enthusiasm, serving as a beacon of inspiration for others to unite and work together in the pursuit of harmony and coexistence.

The We Are One youth volunteer group, founded on July 30, 2022, has since grown to encompass 75 branches spanning 41 districts worldwide. Since its establishment, the volunteer group has been actively involved in flood recovery efforts and a vital blood donation initiative. Their contributions were particularly critical during the Covid era when the national blood supply and demand were crucial for vaccine development.

We Are Run

"We Are Run" is a marathon campaign for the youth to engage in to promote fostering a sense of social responsibility within their communities and regions, all while positively influencing their overall well-being. Additionally, the funds raised from the global marathon event, the challenge of running a total of 40,120km from the sum of the participants, will go back to the community and charity organisations.

Life On Youth On Blood Donation Campaign

The blood donation campaign, aptly named 'Life On Youth On,' marked a significant milestone. On December 8, 2022, under the banner of 'Life On Youth On,' the We Are One youth organisation achieved a remarkable feat by setting a world record for the highest number of blood donations within a 24-hour period. An astounding 73,807 successful blood donations were collected, thanks to the dedication of 100,360 young volunteers.

