Police acknowledge IPCA’s finding into man who self-harmed
Thursday, 12 October 2023, 12:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Superintendent Shanan Gray, Relieving District
Commander
Waitematā:
Police acknowledge the
IPCA’s findings into an incident last year where a man was
inadvertently able to self-harm while in police
custody.
The incident occurred on 8 October 2022 at the
Waitakere District Court Custody Unit, after a man in
custody was found unconscious and unresponsive. Earlier in
the day, custody staff had provided the man with an
unlabelled eye dropper bottle from his property that he
claimed to contain eye drops liquid.
This bottle
was left in the man’s possession, and he ingested the
contents of the bottle which later was found to have
contained the drug GBL. In its report, the IPCA found the
two Police staff failed in their duty of care. While
Police policy allows for access to medicines, in this case
correct policy was not followed in allowing the bottle to be
accessed in the custody area.
Police acknowledge
and accept the Authority’s findings in this case. A
critical incident investigation was commenced by Police and
the report is being finalised.
A full review around the
process of managing prisoner property was also carried
out, and Police have implemented several learnings
identified as a result.
This includes a full training
package being developed highlighting the risks of GBL,
particularly for persons in custody. Steps have been taken
to improve supervision at the Custody Units in Waitematā
District.
One of the two staff involved remains
employed by New Zealand
Police.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property
While most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate. According to The Post, at least 20 MPs are claiming up to $45,000/yr from the taxpayer to stay in Wellington homes they themselves own, including Christopher Luxon who, since the start of 2021, has claimed around $90,000 to live in his own house in Wellington. More
Gordon Campbell: On The Attacks On Israel & Gaza
On the day after the Hamas attacks, the Jewish newspaper Haaretz concluded that only a few options were available to Israel’s leaders and all of them were bad. Three days later, the 150 Israeli hostages seem to have been left to the mercy of their captors, and to the random luck of survival amid the relentless Israeli air strikes being carried out on Gaza’s centres of population. If this is a war - and Netanyahu has said that it is - neither side has obeyed the international rules of war set out in the Geneva Convention of 1949 and the Rome Statute. More