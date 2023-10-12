Police seeking person who reported Waikato incident

Police would urgently like to speak to the member of the public who reported an incident to Chartwell Shopping Centre staff on Sunday.

Police are aware of an incident which occurred in the male bathrooms located at the shopping centre, early afternoon on Sunday 8 October.

Police are making enquiries into the incident and as part of these, would like to speak to the individual who reported this to centre management.

If this is you, or if you have any information that might help, please call Police on 105 or make a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 referencing file number 231009/2744.

