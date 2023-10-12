Police seeking person who reported Waikato incident
Thursday, 12 October 2023, 12:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police would urgently like to speak to the member of the
public who reported an incident to Chartwell Shopping Centre
staff on Sunday.
Police are aware of an incident which
occurred in the male bathrooms located at the shopping
centre, early afternoon on Sunday 8 October.
Police
are making enquiries into the incident and as part of these,
would like to speak to the individual who reported this to
centre management.
If this is you, or if you have any
information that might help, please call Police on 105 or
make a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105
referencing file number
231009/2744.
