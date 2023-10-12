Rata Street Under Stop/go Traffic Management Next Week

Rata Street, Mount Maunganui, will be under stop/go traffic management from 4am Thursday, 19 October until 7pm Wednesday, 25 October (weather permitting) as a new sewer pipe is installed.

During this time, people are advised to avoid travelling through the Rata Street/Totara Street area as delays are expected.

A detour will be in place via Puriri Street.

Stop/go conditions and detours will be marked on digital roadside signs.

Vehicle access in and out of the Port will be maintained during works.

Works will take place during the day to minimise noise and disruption to residents.

We aim to give as much notice of lane closures as possible, however works can be subject to change at short notice due to unforeseen project challenges, contractor availability, and bad weather.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of October – early November 2023.

We would like to thank the community for their patience as we carry out this important work.

