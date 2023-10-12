Rata Street Under Stop/go Traffic Management Next Week
Thursday, 12 October 2023, 1:23 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council
Rata Street, Mount Maunganui, will be under stop/go
traffic management from 4am
Thursday, 19 October until 7pm Wednesday, 25
October (weather permitting) as a new sewer pipe is
installed.
During this time, people are advised to
avoid travelling through the Rata Street/Totara Street area
as delays are expected.
A detour will be in place via
Puriri Street.
Stop/go conditions and detours will be
marked on digital roadside signs.
Vehicle access in
and out of the Port will be maintained during
works.
Works will take place during the day to
minimise noise and disruption to residents.
We aim to
give as much notice of lane closures as possible, however
works can be subject to change at short notice due to
unforeseen project challenges, contractor availability, and
bad weather.
The project is expected to be completed
by the end of October – early November 2023.
We
would like to thank the community for their patience as we
carry out this important
work.
