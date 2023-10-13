Arrests made following assault in Cambridge

Cambridge Sergeant Ben Joll:

Two youths have been arrested following an assault near a restaurant on Queen Street, Cambridge which occurred Wednesday 27 September.

The victim suffered facial injuries, requiring surgery.

The video of the assault was posted to social media and a concerned member of the public brought it to the attention of the Cambridge Police.

Cambridge Police identified those responsible, and two local youths are due to appear in the Hamilton Youth Court charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Unfortunately it is becoming more common for youth offenders to film themselves committing offenses and post them to social media. This is inexcusable and offending of this nature will not be tolerated in our community.

Cambridge Police are committed to holding offenders accountable and ensuring public safety.

Police urge anyone who sees any violent offending or suspicious activity of any kind to report it to Police on 111 if it is happening now or 105 if it is after the fact.



© Scoop Media

