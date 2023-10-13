Arrests made following assault in Cambridge
Friday, 13 October 2023, 1:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Cambridge Sergeant Ben Joll:
Two youths have been
arrested following an assault near a restaurant on Queen
Street, Cambridge which occurred Wednesday 27
September.
The victim suffered facial injuries,
requiring surgery.
The video of the assault was posted
to social media and a concerned member of the public brought
it to the attention of the Cambridge Police.
Cambridge
Police identified those responsible, and two local youths
are due to appear in the Hamilton Youth Court charged with
wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily
harm.
Unfortunately it is becoming more common for
youth offenders to film themselves committing offenses and
post them to social media. This is inexcusable and offending
of this nature will not be tolerated in our
community.
Cambridge Police are committed to holding
offenders accountable and ensuring public
safety.
Police urge anyone who sees any violent
offending or suspicious activity of any kind to report it to
Police on 111 if it is happening now or 105 if it is after
the
fact.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Last Stand
The surge, the surge. It was within the margin of error in one poll and the increase in Labour support in the other poll still wouldn’t change the outcome. Yet the surge has provided a hint of drama to a campaign where the victory of the centre right bloc was generally agreed to be a sure thing. Why might this be happening? One factor is that Chris Hipkins has finally been talking like an aggressively Labour PM instead of just peevishly counter-punching at the worrisome details of a campaign agenda that National was allowed to set. More
Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property
While most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis, a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate. According to The Post, at least twenty MPs claim up to $45,000 a year from the taxpayer to stay in Wellington homes they themselves own, including Christopher Luxon who, since the start of 2021, has claimed around $90,000 to live in his own house in Wellington. More