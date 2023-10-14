Quick Call From Member Of Public Sees Cambridge Man Arrested

A Cambridge man seen driving erratically by a member of the public is due in court next month on numerous drugs, weapons and driving offences.

Police were alerted on 7 October by a concerned member of the public about a vehicle that was being driven erratically. Officers immediately responded, and located the vehicle and driver on Queen Street.

Cambridge Sergeant Ben Joll says the driver was displaying behaviours that indicated he was under the influence of illicit drugs.

He was arrested for obstruction, and a search of his vehicle resulted in Police locating methamphetamine, cannabis, a significant amount of cash, a pistol, knife and drug paraphernalia.

“I would like to thank the concerned member of the public for alerting Police to this offender,” Sergeant Joll says.

“They not only prevented what could have been a tragedy on our roads, but assisted in the arrest of an offender whose unlawful activity caused social harm in the community.”

The 44-year-old has been remanded in custody and is appearing in the Hamilton District Court on 2 November on the following charges:

• possession of methamphetamine for supply • unlawfully possess pistol • possession of cannabis • possession of a knife in a public place • resists Police • possession of utensils • driving contrary to a zero-alcohol licence

