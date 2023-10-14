Firearms Incidents In Gisborne Overnight

Tairāwhiti Police are investigating a series of gang-related firearms events overnight.

Police received several calls from members of the public reporting a series of gunshots in the Stout Street/Taruheru Crescent area around 9:45pm last night.

Two vehicles of interest were seen, and a male in his 20s received a gunshot wound to the leg.

A short time later, several more calls came into Police reporting shots being fired towards a house on Rimu Street from a vehicle, and a firearm was seen.

Police believe the incidents are gang-related.

Tairāwhiti Area Commander Inspector Sam Aberahama says teams of investigators are out today doing scene examinations, and reassurance patrolling is continuing.

“We would like to thank the numerous people who called in to Police reporting these incidents, as the sooner we know, the quicker we can respond and help prevent further harm,” he says.

“Those people who called us have helped with that and I am hugely appreciative.

“We also have one of the vehicles of interest in our possession, and are following further lines of inquiry to piece together what happened.”

Inspector Aberahama has a simple message for Gisborne locals.

“If you see any suspicious or unsafe activity, please call us on 111 straight away. Your call could be the key we need to prevent harm from occurring in our community.”

“Police are working incredibly hard to keep people safe, but the community coming together and letting us know is also key,” he says.

© Scoop Media

