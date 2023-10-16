Homicide Investigation Under Way Following Death In Miramar
Monday, 16 October 2023, 10:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch:
A homicide
investigation is under way following the death of a woman in
Miramar, Wellington.
Police were called to a residential
address on Totara Road just after 2pm today, after a woman
in her 60s was found deceased at the house.
Police would
like to hear from anyone in the Totara Road area who saw or
heard anything suspicious or concerning between early
Saturday morning and early Sunday morning (14-15
October).
Totara Road residents can expect to see a
continued police presence overnight and tomorrow morning, as
a scene examination takes place.
Cordons will remain in
place around the address for the next few days and residents
are thanked for their ongoing support and
cooperation.
Police do not believe there to be any risk to
the wider community.
If you can assist with Police
enquiries, please get in touch via 105 and quote file number
231016/0002.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On The Election & Labour’s Options
On Saturday, the Labour-led government suffered a defeat of Biblical proportions, some of it self-inflicted. Years ago, veteran political blogger Jesus Christ tapped into the public mood pretty accurately, with this soundbite from Revelations 3:15-17: I could wish you were cold or hot ... [But] because you are lukewarm, and neither cold nor hot, I will vomit you out of my mouth. Meaning: Labour should have gone down fighting in defence of a programme of radical wealth re-distribution. Better that than perish in this sorry fashion, for lack of political courage and commitment to the party’s values and traditions.