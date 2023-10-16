Homicide Investigation Under Way Following Death In Miramar

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch:

A homicide investigation is under way following the death of a woman in Miramar, Wellington.

Police were called to a residential address on Totara Road just after 2pm today, after a woman in her 60s was found deceased at the house.

Police would like to hear from anyone in the Totara Road area who saw or heard anything suspicious or concerning between early Saturday morning and early Sunday morning (14-15 October).

Totara Road residents can expect to see a continued police presence overnight and tomorrow morning, as a scene examination takes place.

Cordons will remain in place around the address for the next few days and residents are thanked for their ongoing support and cooperation.

Police do not believe there to be any risk to the wider community.

If you can assist with Police enquiries, please get in touch via 105 and quote file number 231016/0002.

© Scoop Media

