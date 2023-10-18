Update: Miramar Homicide

Police can now name the woman found deceased in her Miramar home on the

afternoon of Monday 16 October.

She was Irene Katsougiannis, aged 62. A post-mortem has been completed today.

Police can also now reveal the person believed to be responsible for

Irene’s death was a male known to her, who left New Zealand on Sunday 15

October.

He has since died in Hong Kong, and local Police there are investigating the

circumstances.

The investigation into what happened to Irene is progressing well, and the

scene examination is expected to be completed by the weekend.

Police extend our condolences to Irene’s family and the wider community as

they deal with this tragedy, and ask media to respect the family’s privacy

at this most difficult time.

Police will continue to make inquiries into the full circumstances that led

to Irene’s death, and report these to the Coroner.

