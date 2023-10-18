Update: Miramar Homicide
Wednesday, 18 October 2023, 7:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now name the woman found deceased in her
Miramar home on the
afternoon of Monday 16
October.
She was Irene Katsougiannis, aged 62. A
post-mortem has been completed today.
Police can also
now reveal the person believed to be responsible
for
Irene’s death was a male known to her, who left New
Zealand on Sunday 15
October.
He has since died in
Hong Kong, and local Police there are investigating
the
circumstances.
The investigation into what
happened to Irene is progressing well, and the
scene
examination is expected to be completed by the
weekend.
Police extend our condolences to Irene’s
family and the wider community as
they deal with this
tragedy, and ask media to respect the family’s
privacy
at this most difficult time.
Police will
continue to make inquiries into the full circumstances that
led
to Irene’s death, and report these to the
Coroner.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On National’s Divisive Plans To Heal Our Divisions
As we wait for crime to cease, rents to fall, and food prices to plummet, how does the Luxon government propose to heal the divisions that have come to divide this divided nation? Allegedly, these divisions have been caused by the twin hobgoblins of (a) co-governance and (b) vaccine mandates that infringed on our God-given right to put our fellow workers, patients and students at greater risk of catching a deadly disease. So far, the people complaining about how divided we have become don’t seem to be feeling under any obligation to make concessions or compromise so that the healing can begin. Funny that. More
Bryce Edwards: More Ex-Labour Ministers Move Into Lobbying
In April this year, when Kiri Allan was still Minister of Justice, she launched a review of lobbying. Justice officials were asked to investigate how corporate lobbying might be better regulated, following the controversy of ex-Labour Minister Kris Faafoi setting up a new lobbying firm less than three months after stepping down from his Ministerial roles. On Monday we learnt Kiri Allan herself has set up a new firm that will essentially be lobbying too. Her KLA Consultancy website advertises that she will help business clients with “legislative and regulatory reform and advice”. More