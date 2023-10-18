CAIL Warrant Issued Following Firearms Incidents, Tairāwhiti

Attributed to Inspector Darren Paki.

Police have stepped up their response to gangs and unlawful activity in Tairāwhiti, invoking effective new search powers to disrupt gang tensions and de-escalate ongoing violence.

Operation Medial was launched by Police last weekend following several recent firearms-related events amid tensions between local rival gangs, Mongrel Mob and Black Power.

The Criminal Activity Intervention Legislation Act (CAIL) 2023 enables Police to apply for special search warrant powers during times of gang conflict.

Tairāwhiti Police have invoked these powers giving them the ability to search vehicles and occupants of vehicles of suspected gang members, and to seize firearms and weapons, and vehicles.

The new powers became law in April 2023 and were last invoked by Police in Manawatū in August following the death of Hori Gage.

Police will continue to be out in the community, ready to respond to any unlawful behaviour by gangs and anyone who believes that they are above the law.

We are sending a clear message to all gangs and the wider public that Police do not tolerate unlawful behaviour and will work hard to hold people to account.

Our community is close-knit, and we are incredibly dedicated to reducing this harm in our region.

Police extend our appeal for information – please, if you see something, say something.

Your information could be the key Police need to a fast response and helping prevent harm in our community.

People can report any incident in which their safety or that of others is at risk by calling 111 immediately. If it’s already happened, please contact 105.

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

