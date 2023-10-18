CAIL Warrant Issued Following Firearms Incidents, Tairāwhiti
Wednesday, 18 October 2023, 8:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributed to Inspector Darren Paki.
Police
have stepped up their response to gangs and unlawful
activity in Tairāwhiti, invoking effective new search
powers to disrupt gang tensions and de-escalate ongoing
violence.
Operation Medial was launched by Police last
weekend following several recent firearms-related events
amid tensions between local rival gangs, Mongrel Mob and
Black Power.
The Criminal Activity Intervention
Legislation Act (CAIL) 2023 enables Police to apply for
special search warrant powers during times of gang
conflict.
Tairāwhiti Police have invoked these powers
giving them the ability to search vehicles and occupants of
vehicles of suspected gang members, and to seize firearms
and weapons, and vehicles.
The new powers became law
in April 2023 and were last invoked by Police in Manawatū
in August following the death of Hori Gage.
Police
will continue to be out in the community, ready to respond
to any unlawful behaviour by gangs and anyone who believes
that they are above the law.
We are sending a clear
message to all gangs and the wider public that Police do not
tolerate unlawful behaviour and will work hard to hold
people to account.
Our community is close-knit, and we
are incredibly dedicated to reducing this harm in our
region.
Police extend our appeal for information –
please, if you see something, say something.
Your
information could be the key Police need to a fast response
and helping prevent harm in our community.
People can
report any incident in which their safety or that of others
is at risk by calling 111 immediately. If it’s already
happened, please contact 105.
You can also share
information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
In April this year, when Kiri Allan was still Minister of Justice, she launched a review of lobbying. Justice officials were asked to investigate how corporate lobbying might be better regulated, following the controversy of ex-Labour Minister Kris Faafoi setting up a new lobbying firm less than three months after stepping down from his Ministerial roles. On Monday we learnt Kiri Allan herself has set up a new firm that will essentially be lobbying too. Her KLA Consultancy website advertises that she will help business clients with “legislative and regulatory reform and advice”. More