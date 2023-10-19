Police acknowledge IPCA’s findings into use of force
Thursday, 19 October 2023, 10:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Inspector Matt Srhoj, Relieving Counties Manukau District
Commander:
Police acknowledge the findings of an IPCA
report, which found Police actions were justified during an
arrest in Counties Manukau in December 2022.
In the
morning of 10 December 2022, Police responded to reports of
two males threatening a person with a firearm in Māngere,
before taking property from them, and fleeing the area in a
stolen vehicle.
The driver of the stolen vehicle crashed
the car and both men fled on foot to a nearby property,
where they hid in the roof.
The Armed Offenders Squad
attended the address and voice appealed for both men to
surrender. While they did not initially respond, one of the
males did exit the roof via a ladder a short time
later.
Upon climbing down the ladder, the man was taken
into a nearby room and restrained and arrested by Police.
During the arrest, the male’s arm was fractured while
being handcuffed, and he was later taken to hospital for
treatment.
The arresting officer later acknowledged the
injury to the male, however said this was
unintentional.
Police note the Authority agrees the use
of force during the arrest was reasonable and
justified.
We acknowledge this
outcome.
