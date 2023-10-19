Suite Of Renewals And Upgrades Shores Up Water Resilience

A number of infrastructure renewals and upgrades completed in recent years have strengthened water security in Kaipara.

Projects supported by funding from the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) that focus on improving water security for our communities include:

- A new water tank for Ruawai – doubling the town water capacity

- Watermain renewals in Ruawai – 3,440m of old pipes replaced

- Replacements and upgrades on watermains in Maungaturoto – 1,000m along Hurndall and View Streets

- Remedial works for the Griffin Road reservoirs in Maungaturoto

- Renewal of watermains in Dargaville – 2,500m of watermains

- Replacing aging watermains in Glinks Gully.

Kaipara District Council staff are currently investigating options to improve the water supply for Dargaville – including the potential to raise the height of the Waiatua Dam to increase storage capacity, or to connect to the Te Tai Tokerau Water Trust reservoir in Redhill.

Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson says improving our water infrastructure will help us during times of drought.

“These improvements boost the resilience of our water supply, but as always those who rely on roof supply should conserve as much as possible. We all need to manage our water usage more diligently over the dry summer months to make every drop count,” says Mayor Jepson.

Kaipara District Council General Manager for Infrastructure Services, Anin Nama, says staff are gearing up for a dry summer.

“Predictions of a dry windy summer mean drought is a very real possibility. Our team are keeping a close eye on water levels and we’ll be keeping the community updated throughout summer. We are also recommending residents relying on private water tanks make preparations with their water suppliers well before the onset of a dry spell.”

You can do your bit at home by reducing your water use – see www.bewaterwise.org.nz for tips and download Council’s Antenno app to receive water notifications directly to your phone.

© Scoop Media

