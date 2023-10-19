Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Suite Of Renewals And Upgrades Shores Up Water Resilience

Thursday, 19 October 2023, 4:14 pm
Press Release: Kaipara District Council

A number of infrastructure renewals and upgrades completed in recent years have strengthened water security in Kaipara.

Projects supported by funding from the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) that focus on improving water security for our communities include:

- A new water tank for Ruawai – doubling the town water capacity

- Watermain renewals in Ruawai – 3,440m of old pipes replaced

- Replacements and upgrades on watermains in Maungaturoto – 1,000m along Hurndall and View Streets

- Remedial works for the Griffin Road reservoirs in Maungaturoto

- Renewal of watermains in Dargaville – 2,500m of watermains

- Replacing aging watermains in Glinks Gully.

Kaipara District Council staff are currently investigating options to improve the water supply for Dargaville – including the potential to raise the height of the Waiatua Dam to increase storage capacity, or to connect to the Te Tai Tokerau Water Trust reservoir in Redhill.

Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson says improving our water infrastructure will help us during times of drought.

“These improvements boost the resilience of our water supply, but as always those who rely on roof supply should conserve as much as possible. We all need to manage our water usage more diligently over the dry summer months to make every drop count,” says Mayor Jepson.

Kaipara District Council General Manager for Infrastructure Services, Anin Nama, says staff are gearing up for a dry summer.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Predictions of a dry windy summer mean drought is a very real possibility. Our team are keeping a close eye on water levels and we’ll be keeping the community updated throughout summer. We are also recommending residents relying on private water tanks make preparations with their water suppliers well before the onset of a dry spell.”

You can do your bit at home by reducing your water use – see www.bewaterwise.org.nz for tips and download Council’s Antenno app to receive water notifications directly to your phone.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Kaipara District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Divisive Plans To Heal Our Divisions


As we wait for crime to cease, rents to fall, and food prices to plummet, how does the Luxon government propose to heal the divisions that have come to divide this divided nation? Allegedly, these divisions have been caused by the twin hobgoblins of (a) co-governance and (b) vaccine mandates that infringed on our God-given right to put our fellow workers, patients and students at greater risk of catching a deadly disease. So far, the people complaining about how divided we have become don’t seem to be feeling under any obligation to make concessions or compromise so that the healing can begin. Funny that. More

Bryce Edwards: More Ex-Labour Ministers Move Into Lobbying


In April this year, when Kiri Allan was still Minister of Justice, she launched a review of lobbying. Justice officials were asked to investigate how corporate lobbying might be better regulated, following the controversy of ex-Labour Minister Kris Faafoi setting up a new lobbying firm less than three months after stepping down from his Ministerial roles. On Monday we learnt Kiri Allan herself has set up a new firm that will essentially be lobbying too. Her KLA Consultancy website advertises that she will help business clients with “legislative and regulatory reform and advice”. More

 
 
Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property

In the last week of politicking the Post newspaper brought to light the fact that while most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate on the taxpayer.More


Green Party: Vote For Our Future

“From the very start of this campaign, we have put forward clear, evidence-based solutions to the challenges we face. The time is now to get out and vote for it. All we have seen from the two biggest political parties is the kind of tinkering that leaves people with little hope that we can create the Aotearoa we need. Nowhere is this more true than with the state of our environment," says David Seymour. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 