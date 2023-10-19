Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Safe Choices For A Safe Labour Weekend

Thursday, 19 October 2023, 8:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

New Zealand’s motorists are being urged to keep safe by remembering the basics when driving this Labour Weekend.

While Waka Kotahi is pausing most road works during the long weekend, a busy spring maintenance programme has seen crews out renewing and rebuilding roads across New Zealand’s state highway network, and drivers are urged to be mindful of newly sealed or partially rebuilt sections they may encounter. Waka Kotahi Senior Road Safety Manager Fabian Marsh says as well as keeping safe around roadworks, motorists should also remember the basics. 

“When you’re out on the roads this Labour Weekend, make safe choices to protect yourself and others. Be patient, drive at a safe speed, wear your seatbelt, don’t drink and drive, make sure you’re well rested and plan ahead.”

Waka Kotahi has updated its popular Holiday Hotspots journey planning  [1]tool for Labour Weekend. The interactive traffic prediction map shows drivers where and when traffic is expected to be heaviest, based on travel patterns from previous years.

Bryan Sherritt, Director of Road to Zero at Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport, says everyone has a role to play to reduce serious crashes and save lives on the road.

“New Zealand’s approach to road safety is all about combining the resources of road safety agencies and advocates with a system of measures that have already started to be applied across the motu,” Mr Sherritt says. This includes the placement of median barriers, ensuring safe and appropriate speeds, the installation of rumble strips on the side of the road and the use of raised platforms.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“The choices we all make while driving are really important but preventing deaths and serious injuries is about more than just how we drive – it is about how all the various parts of the road safety system work together to protect people from road trauma,” he says. 

It’s a message police are also keen to highlight, with Superintendent Steve Greally, Director, National Road Policing at NZ Police, reminding road users there will be a firm focus on four main causes of death and serious injury on our roads: people not wearing their seatbelt, impairment, distractions and speed.

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility – we can all play a part by ensuring everyone wears a seatbelt, doesn’t drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, remove distractions and slow down, to ensure that no-one is harmed on our roads.”

Superintendent Greally said the ‘drive safely’ message also carried a caveat for those who don’t.

“Our dedicated staff will be patrolling our roads anywhere, anytime to deter these unsafe driving behaviours. Don’t risk the chance of receiving an infringement notice or being charged for an offence this weekend or any other day.”

Background information

• The official Labour Day holiday weekend begins at 4pm on Friday 20 October and ends 6am on Tuesday 24 October 2023.

• The lowest Labour Day holiday weekend year for deaths and serious injuries was 2013 when one person died and 109 people were injured.

• The worst Labour Day holiday weekend year for deaths and serious injuries was 1983 when 13 people died and 248 were injured.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Divisive Plans To Heal Our Divisions


As we wait for crime to cease, rents to fall, and food prices to plummet, how does the Luxon government propose to heal the divisions that have come to divide this divided nation? Allegedly, these divisions have been caused by the twin hobgoblins of (a) co-governance and (b) vaccine mandates that infringed on our God-given right to put our fellow workers, patients and students at greater risk of catching a deadly disease. So far, the people complaining about how divided we have become don’t seem to be feeling under any obligation to make concessions or compromise so that the healing can begin. Funny that. More

Bryce Edwards: More Ex-Labour Ministers Move Into Lobbying

In April this year, when Kiri Allan was still Minister of Justice, she launched a review of lobbying. Justice officials were asked to investigate how corporate lobbying might be better regulated, following the controversy of ex-Labour Minister Kris Faafoi setting up a new lobbying firm less than three months after stepping down from his Ministerial roles. On Monday we learnt Kiri Allan herself has set up a new firm that will essentially be lobbying too. Her KLA Consultancy website advertises that she will help business clients with “legislative and regulatory reform and advice”. More


 
 
Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property

In the last week of politicking the Post newspaper brought to light the fact that while most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate on the taxpayer.More


Green Party: Vote For Our Future

“From the very start of this campaign, we have put forward clear, evidence-based solutions to the challenges we face. The time is now to get out and vote for it. All we have seen from the two biggest political parties is the kind of tinkering that leaves people with little hope that we can create the Aotearoa we need. Nowhere is this more true than with the state of our environment," says David Seymour. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 