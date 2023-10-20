Appeal For Information - Ruakākā Homicide"

Northland Police investigating the homicide of Ruakākā man Teina Pickering are continuing to appeal for information to assist them in their enquiries.

Mr Pickering, 24, was found deceased in the middle of Peter Snell Road in the early hours of Thursday 12 October.

Two men, aged 28 and 29, were arrested over the weekend in connection with the case, and Police are not seeking anyone else at this time.

However, we continue to ask anyone with information who has not yet spoken to us to please get in touch.

Police are also launching an online portal for any witnesses to upload

relevant photos or video they might have of suspicious activity around

Ruakākā leading up to, and after, the homicide occurring early on 12

October.

If you have anything that will assist our investigation, the portal can be

accessed by going to https://misty-river.nc3.govt.nz/

Additionally, we continue to ask anyone with general information that will assist the investigation to contact Police on 105, or by going online to

https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105. Please reference file number 231012/4721.

Reports can also be made anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

