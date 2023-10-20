Appeal For Information - Ruakākā Homicide"
Friday, 20 October 2023, 10:32 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Northland Police investigating the homicide of Ruakākā
man Teina Pickering are continuing to appeal for information
to assist them in their enquiries.
Mr Pickering, 24,
was found deceased in the middle of Peter Snell Road in the
early hours of Thursday 12 October.
Two men, aged 28
and 29, were arrested over the weekend in connection with
the case, and Police are not seeking anyone else at this
time.
However, we continue to ask anyone with
information who has not yet spoken to us to please get in
touch.
Police are also launching an online portal for
any witnesses to upload
relevant photos or video they
might have of suspicious activity around
Ruakākā
leading up to, and after, the homicide occurring early on
12
October.
If you have anything that will assist
our investigation, the portal can be
accessed by going to
https://misty-river.nc3.govt.nz/
Additionally,
we continue to ask anyone with general information that will
assist the investigation to contact Police on 105, or by
going online to
https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.
Please reference file number 231012/4721.
Reports can
also be made anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On National’s Divisive Plans To Heal Our Divisions
As we wait for crime to cease, rents to fall, and food prices to plummet, how does the Luxon government propose to heal the divisions that have come to divide this divided nation? Allegedly, these divisions have been caused by the twin hobgoblins of (a) co-governance and (b) vaccine mandates that infringed on our God-given right to put our fellow workers, patients and students at greater risk of catching a deadly disease. So far, the people complaining about how divided we have become don’t seem to be feeling under any obligation to make concessions or compromise so that the healing can begin. Funny that. More
Bryce Edwards: More Ex-Labour Ministers Move Into Lobbying
In April this year, when Kiri Allan was still Minister of Justice, she launched a review of lobbying. Justice officials were asked to investigate how corporate lobbying might be better regulated, following the controversy of ex-Labour Minister Kris Faafoi setting up a new lobbying firm less than three months after stepping down from his Ministerial roles. On Monday we learnt Kiri Allan herself has set up a new firm that will essentially be lobbying too. Her KLA Consultancy website advertises that she will help business clients with “legislative and regulatory reform and advice”. More