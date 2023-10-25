Police Target Anti-social Road Users

Canterbury Police are continuing to put the anti-social road users on notice, stating their recent behaviour in Kainga, in northern Christchurch, will not be tolerated.

Police became aware of continued problems at Main North Road and Link Road some three months ago. Police were getting regular report that anti-social road users were often congregating there, causing a number of issues in the area for nearby businesses and motorists.

In response, Police launched Operation Tonka, targeting this behaviour. The operation identified 33 vehicles involved in sustained loss of traction and as a result of this, 20 vehicles have already been impounded by Police. Officers are making inquiries to locate the remaining 13 vehicles.

Some of the vehicles have been linked to multiple offences, either on the same night or over several nights. In total, 110 offences have been recorded over multiple weekends.

The message for participants is clear, that those involved can expect to be held accountable for their actions. Police are pro-active and anti-social behaviour on our roads will not be tolerated.

If you have any information including photos or videos regarding anti-social driving behaviour and have not yet been in touch with Police, please contact us via 105 and quote file number 220810/5091.

© Scoop Media

