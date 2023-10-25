Police Target Anti-social Road Users
Wednesday, 25 October 2023, 3:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Canterbury Police are continuing to put the anti-social
road users on notice, stating their recent behaviour in
Kainga, in northern Christchurch, will not be
tolerated.
Police became aware of continued problems
at Main North Road and Link Road some three months ago.
Police were getting regular report that anti-social road
users were often congregating there, causing a number of
issues in the area for nearby businesses and
motorists.
In response, Police launched Operation
Tonka, targeting this behaviour. The operation identified 33
vehicles involved in sustained loss of traction and as a
result of this, 20 vehicles have already been impounded by
Police. Officers are making inquiries to locate the
remaining 13 vehicles.
Some of the vehicles have been
linked to multiple offences, either on the same night or
over several nights. In total, 110 offences have been
recorded over multiple weekends.
The message for
participants is clear, that those involved can expect to be
held accountable for their actions. Police are pro-active
and anti-social behaviour on our roads will not be
tolerated.
If you have any information including
photos or videos regarding anti-social driving behaviour and
have not yet been in touch with Police, please contact us
via 105 and quote file number
220810/5091.
