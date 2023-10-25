Investigation Following Unexplained Death, Taita

A scene examination is ongoing at a property in Taita as Hutt Valley Police continue to investigate the death of an almost-2-year-old child in Lower Hutt on Sunday 22 October.

The investigation team has been working hard to determine exactly what happened and as part of that process staff are speaking to the family of the child who are assisting with our enquiries.

At this time, the death remains unexplained, and we hope to clarify the situation to give the child’s wider whānau some answers.

This is a terribly sad and tragic situation so it is important we are thorough in our investigation, and consider all possibilities that could have led to the death.

Our thoughts are with the whānau of the deceased at this difficult time. An update will be provided when available.

© Scoop Media

