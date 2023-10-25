Investigation Following Unexplained Death, Taita
Wednesday, 25 October 2023, 3:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A scene examination is ongoing at a property in Taita as
Hutt Valley Police continue to investigate the death of an
almost-2-year-old child in Lower Hutt on Sunday 22
October.
The investigation team has been working hard
to determine exactly what happened and as part of that
process staff are speaking to the family of the child who
are assisting with our enquiries.
At this time, the
death remains unexplained, and we hope to clarify the
situation to give the child’s wider whānau some
answers.
This is a terribly sad and tragic situation
so it is important we are thorough in our investigation, and
consider all possibilities that could have led to the
death.
Our thoughts are with the whānau of the
deceased at this difficult time. An update will be provided
when
available.
