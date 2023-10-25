Fatal Crash, Henley Road, Titri

Gordon Campbell: On Church And State In Mt Roskill

The interval between election night and the formation of a new government has been restfully free of bickering and posturing, and it would be nice to think this could last until Christmas. No such luck. Come November 3, and when all the special votes (20% of the total votes cast) have been tallied, the bickering over negotiations will begin in earnest. In the meantime, it's been interesting to learn more about some of the new MPs. Like Carlos Cheung for instance, the National candidate who defeated Michael Wood in Mt Roskill. More

Bryce Edwards: Who’s Advising The New Government?

Who will the new National Government listen to when it decides how to govern? An early indication may be seen in who Luxon has brought in to train his new MPs and ministers. Newstalk ZB reported that the party has brought in some senior figures from the past, with Luxon saying that Steven Joyce, Bill English, and Wayne Eagleson have been coaching his caucus on how to be MPs and ministers, and how to lead the public service. More

