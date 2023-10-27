Start Your Hunt! Stratford’s 2023 Scarecrow Trail Opens

Head to the streets of Stratford district for one of Taranaki’s largest scavenger hunts. Stratford District Council has today announced the start of the famous Scarecrow Trail, where eagle-eyed seekers search for unique community made scarecrows to win a share of $2,000 worth of prizes.

Trail organiser Amy Kingston says there are 60 scarecrows to find this year. “With a fairy warrior, Māori legends, Bridezilla, and even a scarecrow Pukeko in a Ponga tree, there are lots of fun and creative scarecrows out there to search for,” says Amy.

“The Scarecrow Trail is a wonderful celebration of Stratford district’s personality, humour, and artistic flair. A big thank you to all our scarecrow creators. We’re loving what we see out there!”

The 2023 Scarecrow trail runs until 12 November, alongside the Taranaki Garden Festival, Fringe Garden Festival, Sustainable Backyards, and Taranaki Arts Trail.

“If you’re visiting Taranaki, hop on the trail and spend some time in Stratford exploring our wonderful gardens, parks, and eateries,” recommends Amy.

Scarecrow seekers can pick up an entry form and trail map from the Stratford Library and Visitor Information Centre, Wai o Rua – Stratford Aquatic Centre, council’s Service Centre, or online at Stratford.govt.nz/Scarecrow

Prizes are on offer for both scarecrow hunters and creators, thanks to support from Stratford New World, Fulton Hogan, and the Stratford Business Association. Judges will grant prizes for the Pre-school, School, Business, and Open categories, as well as the prize for the best use of recycled materials.

Those taking part in the trail can vote for their favourite scarecrow to win the “people’s choice” award.

