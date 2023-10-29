Fatal Crash, State Highway 23, Whatawhata

Police can advise one person has died following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 23, near Māori Point Road, Whatawhata.

The crash was reported around 9:15am.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

The road remains blocked, while the Serious Crash Unit examine the scene and diversions are in place.

