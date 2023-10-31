Homicide Investigation Launched, Man Charged

A homicide investigation has been launched and a man has been charged in relation to the death of a woman earlier this month.

Police investigations have been ongoing following an incident in Māngere on Monday 16 October, where a woman was injured on Mckenzie Road.

The 28-year-old female was transported to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition, but sadly died from her injuries on 18 October.

A 28-year-old man was arrested at the scene following the incident and was initially charged with assault on a person in a family relationship.

He will reappear in Manukau District Court on 8 November where further charges are expected to be laid.

Police has no further comment as the matter is now before the Court.

