Fringe In The 'Stings 2023 1-5 November

Fringe in the ‘Stings brings Heretaunga to life in the spring! Fresh, bold, local and strollable, FitS is the little festival of arts with a big heart, based in Hastings. There’s something for everyone, from baroque to burlesque, puppetry to punk, comedy to cabaret, all at low low prices — meaning you can see a whole range of shows without breaking the bank!

Check out our free shows, on every day from Wednesday to Sunday, shaking up Hastings public spaces. Fringe Fables showcases local stories told by local storytellers. Fun for the young and young at heart. Come get a poem written just for you as you wait with Poetry for the People. FitS in a Gallery transforms the Atrium at Tribune with art from some of Hastings’ most splendiferous artists. Come see theatre for rangatahi by rangatahi with three free shows - Whakapono, Shadows of Pain and Missy Coulée: The Journey.

We kick off on Wednesday with the Hawke’s Bay Poetry Slam. Thursday has rangatahi free theatre and music from home and afar. Friday is comedy night with a stellar line-up of laughs. There’s also a range of music from folk to rock to electronic. Saturday has an array of theatre, including cabaret and drag; and music from motown to metal. On Sunday we see the festival out with quirky original music before celebrating with our Fringe Flameout, an inferno of fun.

Open your mind and get ready to have some fun at diverse quirky performances from Fringe in the ‘Stings.

To find out more check out fringeinthestings.co.nz for more information & tickets.

