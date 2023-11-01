Police Training Exercises – Port Hills
Wednesday, 1 November 2023, 9:05 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Christchurch locals are being urged not to get too
excited at the sound of Police helicopter Eagle hovering
overhead this week – it’s in town for a one-off
appearance as part of a special Police training
exercise.
This week, Police will be engaging in some
tactical style training exercises, involving a wide group of
our tactical staff, in the Port Hills area.
Training
is an important component of Policing that enable staff to
be best placed to keep our communities safe.
The
Police Air Support Unit, Eagle will be part of the exercise
on 3 and 4 November, running all day and into the early
evening.
The Port Hills exercise will take place
across private farm properties and residents may hear and
see Eagle as part of this above Tai Tapu and below the
Summit Road.
Members of the public may see some
activity during the exercises, including staff in police
tactical uniforms.
Some of these officers may be
carrying training firearms.
Training firearms may be
discharged as part of the scenario and rural residents may
hear some loud bangs.
Police will contact the
immediate neighbours prior to the exercise
commencing.
Police would like to reassure residents in
the area that there is no cause for concern, as it is a
routine training
exercise.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On How The Americans Helped Put Hamas In Power In Gaza
To all intents, Hamas suddenly sprang out from behind the Oort Cloud on October 7 as a force of incomprehensible evil... Just when some important items on Israel’s agenda had been proceeding more or less according to plan. With strong backing from the Biden administration, Israel was about to conclude negotiations with Saudi Arabia on a deal to normalise diplomatic relations. It also seemed that Israel might get that prized deal across the line without having to make major concessions to the Palestinians, such as, say, Israel withdrawing from the West Bank and the Golan Heights. The West could be relied on to greet the Saudi deal as a major step towards “peace” in the Middle East, even though once again, this “peace” would have come largely at the expense of the Palestinians. More