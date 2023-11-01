Police Training Exercises – Port Hills

Christchurch locals are being urged not to get too excited at the sound of Police helicopter Eagle hovering overhead this week – it’s in town for a one-off appearance as part of a special Police training exercise.

This week, Police will be engaging in some tactical style training exercises, involving a wide group of our tactical staff, in the Port Hills area.

Training is an important component of Policing that enable staff to be best placed to keep our communities safe.

The Police Air Support Unit, Eagle will be part of the exercise on 3 and 4 November, running all day and into the early evening.

The Port Hills exercise will take place across private farm properties and residents may hear and see Eagle as part of this above Tai Tapu and below the Summit Road.

Members of the public may see some activity during the exercises, including staff in police tactical uniforms.

Some of these officers may be carrying training firearms.

Training firearms may be discharged as part of the scenario and rural residents may hear some loud bangs.

Police will contact the immediate neighbours prior to the exercise commencing.

Police would like to reassure residents in the area that there is no cause for concern, as it is a routine training exercise.

© Scoop Media

