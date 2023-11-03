Appeal for information following burglary at rifle club

Detective Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson:

Police are actively investigating following a burglary at a rifle club in the Hamilton East area and would like to hear from the public with any information.

The break in is reported to have occurred between Wednesday last week (25 October) and November 1.

The club was hosting a meet which ended around 8pm on 25 October and a member discovered a break in occurred around 1pm yesterday when visiting the property, and immediately contacted Police.

A scene examination of the property has been completed.

“A number of firearms have been taken from the property and it is a priority for Police to locate those items and locate those involved,” Detective Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson says.

Fourteen firearms were taken from a secured safe, and a large amount of ammunition.

"We understand the concern around events involving firearms.

"Police are treating this seriously and are pursuing a number of leads to identify these offenders and locate the items they've stolen.”

Initial enquiries would suggest that power tools were used to access the secured safe and loud sounds may have been heard by residents in the area at the time.

Anyone who has information relating to this incident is urged to contact Hamilton Police by calling 105 and quoting file number 231101/0107.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the organisation Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

