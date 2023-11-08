Serious crash, Flat Bush - Counties Manukau

Emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash in Flat Bush in this morning.

The crash, involving two vehicles at the intersection of Flat Bush School and Murphys Road, was reported to Police around 5.45am.

Four people have since been transported to hospital with injuries ranging from serious to moderate.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and remain at the scene making enquiries.

The northbound lane on Flat Bush School Road remains closed while these are ongoing.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to expect some delays.



