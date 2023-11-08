Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Crash, South-Western Motorway - Counties Manukau

Wednesday, 8 November 2023, 9:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are advising motorists to expect delays following a crash on the South-Western Motorway, near Mangere, this morning.

The crash, involving multiple vehicles was reported just before 8am.

Initial indications suggest one person has received serious injuries and five others have received moderate injuries.

One northbound lane is currently open and motorists are advised to expect lengthy delays.

The Massey Road on-ramp has been closed to avoid further congestion and diversions are in place.

We thank motorists for their patience.

