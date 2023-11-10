Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Swoop On Recidivist Offenders, Hawke's Bay

Friday, 10 November 2023, 8:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Hawke's Bay Police have arrested 20 people and laid 100 charges following an operation targeting recidivist retail crime offenders.

Police worked alongside Loss Prevention Officers, retailers, the District Councils and other partners to conduct Op Makipai (Magpie) over the past 9 days.

The focus of the operation has been the identification and apprehension of those who believe they can offend with impunity.

Included in the charges laid are multiple charges of Burglary and Aggravated Assault. An Aggravated Assault is a charge which encompasses incidents in which store employees try to detain offenders in order to get their property back, and the employees are assaulted in the process.

Our message to offenders is clear – if you steal and then assault people in an attempt to get away and avoid arrest we will prosecute you appropriately, including opposing your bail and remanding you in custody where appropriate.

The people arrested are due to appear in court in the coming weeks.

Multiple search warrants were executed during the operation and some stolen property was recovered. The fact that so little was able to be recovered indicates to us that there is a strong receiving market operating in Hawke’s Bay and that the thieves are likely stealing to order, and exchanging stolen property for other items including drugs.

A search at a Taradale Road, Napier property yesterday has resulted in the recovery of items that we would like to return to the shop/s they were stolen from. If you can provide evidence that the items in the photo are from your shop, please contact Police and quote file number 231109/9037.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

While Operation Makipai has now concluded, this type of work is ongoing and retail crime offenders can expect ongoing targeting in the lead-up to Christmas. We will be updating retailers in the coming days, including providing them with copies of trespass notices for offenders recently identified and prosecuted.

I want to thank the entire Op Makipai team for their commitment and enthusiasm which has contributed to some significant results in a short period of time.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Blockade Against Chloe Swarbrick’s Right To Speak Freely About Gaza

The tut-tutting about what Green MP Chloe Swarbrick said and how she said it, and whether she could have/should have expressed herself in other ways has been farcical. Yes, emotions are running high about the Israel/Gaza conflict. Arguably though, it is when emotions are running high that free speech rights need to be affirmed, rather than curtailed for fear of causing offence. Lest we forget... In the most important New Zealand free speech court case in the past 50 years, the Supreme Court affirmed the right of anti-war protester Valerie Morse to burn a New Zealand flag, even nearby a major Anzac Day commemoration... More

Alastair Thompson: EDITORIAL: MMP Comes Of Age - A Broader View

National Leader Christopher Luxon remains in the box seat to form the next NZ Govt following the counting of special votes. Meanwhile the Greens and Te Pati Maori are riding high, but with a vacuum still unfilled in leadership on the left. But more importantly - in the last two weeks since the poll - MMP has not really functioning as it is supposed to. Chris Luxon is not yet the "Incoming Prime Minister" he is just the Leader of the National Party until Luxon can command the confidence of the house... More


 
 


Electoral Commmission: Amended Official Results Released
The Electoral Commission has released amended official results for the 2023 General Election. Checks of party, electorate and special votes have been completed and there are no changes to the overall results, successful candidates or allocation of seats. More


Auckland Business Chamber: Post-Election Business Sentiments Revealed: Optimism Ahead

The Auckland Business Chamber has conducted a post-election Business Confidence Survey, offering a snapshot of the sentiments and priorities among Auckland businesses. “The results reveal significant changes in business confidence among Auckland businesses compared to our previous survey. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 