Voting Starts In The Port Waikato By-election

Voting gets underway on Monday in the Port Waikato by-election.

The by-election is being held so voters can choose a local member of Parliament. Voting starts on Monday 13 November and election day is on Saturday 25 November.

“If you’re enrolled in the Port Waikato general electorate, you should have received an EasyVote pack in the mail. It includes an EasyVote card which makes voting easier – but you can vote without it,” says Anusha Guler, Deputy Chief Executive Operations.

“If you live in the electorate and haven’t received an EasyVote pack, it means you’re not enrolled or you need to update your address on the electoral roll. Do it now, so you can have your say in the by-election.

“You can enrol or update your details online at vote.nz. You can also enrol and vote at the same time at any voting place, including on election day.”

There will be 41 voting places where people can vote, including seven that will be open during advance voting. Voting place locations and opening hours are available online at vote.nz or by calling 0800 36 76 56. Opening hours for advance voting places vary, so make sure you check before you go to vote.

Voting for Port Waikato voters who are overseas opened on Wednesday 8 November, along with telephone dictation services for those who are blind, partially blind or have a physical disability that prevents them from marking their voting paper without assistance.

