Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Voting Starts In The Port Waikato By-election

Friday, 10 November 2023, 3:33 pm
Press Release: Electoral Commission

Voting gets underway on Monday in the Port Waikato by-election.

The by-election is being held so voters can choose a local member of Parliament. Voting starts on Monday 13 November and election day is on Saturday 25 November.

“If you’re enrolled in the Port Waikato general electorate, you should have received an EasyVote pack in the mail. It includes an EasyVote card which makes voting easier – but you can vote without it,” says Anusha Guler, Deputy Chief Executive Operations.

“If you live in the electorate and haven’t received an EasyVote pack, it means you’re not enrolled or you need to update your address on the electoral roll. Do it now, so you can have your say in the by-election.

“You can enrol or update your details online at vote.nz. You can also enrol and vote at the same time at any voting place, including on election day.”

There will be 41 voting places where people can vote, including seven that will be open during advance voting. Voting place locations and opening hours are available online at vote.nz or by calling 0800 36 76 56. Opening hours for advance voting places vary, so make sure you check before you go to vote.

Voting for Port Waikato voters who are overseas opened on Wednesday 8 November, along with telephone dictation services for those who are blind, partially blind or have a physical disability that prevents them from marking their voting paper without assistance.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Electoral Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Abortion Rights Offer The Best Chance Of Beating Donald Trump

Although US opinion polls continue to track the declining popularity of Joe Biden, Democrats still scored important victories this week in a variety of state and municipal elections and, in a crucial referendum held in Ohio, on abortion rights. Some of the key victories were in states that Trump won by wide margins in 2020. While not the only factor, these results indicate that the abortion issue will continue to provide the Democrats with their best chance of holding onto the White House. More


Alastair Thompson: MMP Comes Of Age - A Broader View

Christopher Luxon remains in the box seat to form the next government following the counting of special votes. Meanwhile the Greens & Te Pati Maori are riding high, but with a vacuum still unfilled in leadership on the left. More importantly, in the two weeks since the poll, MMP has not really functioned as it's supposed to and Luxon is still not the "Incoming Prime Minister." Until he can command the confidence of the house, he's just the Leader of the National Party. More


 
 


Electoral Commmission: Amended Official Results Released
The Electoral Commission has released amended official results for the 2023 General Election. Checks of party, electorate and special votes have been completed and there are no changes to the overall results, successful candidates or allocation of seats. More


Auckland Business Chamber: Post-Election Business Sentiments Revealed: Optimism Ahead

The Auckland Business Chamber has conducted a post-election Business Confidence Survey, offering a snapshot of the sentiments and priorities among Auckland businesses. “The results reveal significant changes in business confidence among Auckland businesses compared to our previous survey. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 