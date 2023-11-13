Arrest Made After Aggravated Robberies In Hamilton

An 18-year-old male is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court today on two charges of aggravated robbery of a commercial premises and two charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Police were called to reports of the aggravated robberies at business premises on 6 and 7 November.

Police are appealing for information to apprehend four other offenders who are believed to be involved in these violent crimes, and for selling stolen tobacco and vape products.

Hamilton Police are working hard following positive lines of enquiry to locate those involved to hold them accountable.

Anyone with knowledge of their whereabouts or any information are urged to contact Police via 105 quoting file number 231106/6849 or if you wish to give information anonymously, please call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



