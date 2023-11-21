Concerns About Social Cohesion

“There is no place in
New Zealand for the threats, assaults, school bullying,
graffiti, property damage, and the open anti-Jewish
antagonism in social media and inflammatory public rhetoric
which are threatening to our community and harmful to the
country’s social cohesion,” said Juliet Moses, President
of the New Zealand Jewish Council (NZJC).
“As
representatives of a small faith and ethnic minority
community present in Aotearoa New Zealand for over 180
years, the NZJC calls on this country’s leaders in all
fields to make strong statements against the total
unacceptability of antisemitism within our motu.
“As
proud Kiwis, we have always worked hard to contribute to our
country, build social cohesion and support other
communities, including the Muslim community after the
Christchurch mosques massacre in 2019", Ms Moses
said.
We strongly support the principle of free speech
but emphasise that it has to be used lawfully and
responsibly. The cry “Globalise the intifada” heard at a
recent Auckland rally threatens our community. The painting
of a swastika on the statue of Jewish former mayor of
Auckland Sir Dove-Myer Robinson, and the failure of civic
and political leaders to speak out against it, add to our
community’s feeling of isolation and
vulnerability.
We would welcome open support from
faith leaders like the statement signed by 15 leading Muslim
figures in Britain, published by The
Muslim News, [which]addressed the war
between Israel and Hamas and "utterly condemned" the
numerous instances
of antisemitism and Islamophobia witnessed in Britain
since October 7, according to a report in the London
Jewish Chronicle.
We thank all those who have
offered their support to the Jewish community and have
stated their concern about increased “othering” and
potential divisiveness in New Zealand society,” Juliet
Moses
concluded.
