Carols By Candlelight Back For 2023

With the festive season right around the corner, Hamilton City Council is bringing Carols by Candlelight back and it’s better than ever!

On Saturday 9 December from 6.30 – 9.30pm, come along to the Rhododendron Lawn at Hamilton Gardens for a Christmas movie, carol singing, a live gospel choir and brass band, donation drives, face painting and more.

Whether you’re getting dinner at one of the food trucks, or packing a picnic from home, you’re in for a holly jolly time.

Tracey Wood, Council’s Event and Engagement Manager, said there’s something truly special about Carols by Candlelight.

“We love to connect with the community, it’s a focus for Council in every season. Carols by Candlelight is the perfect chance to bring communities together and gather your whaanau and friends to celebrate the holiday season.”

Council has partnered with the Salvation Army to provide opportunities for the community to give back at Carols by Candlelight. If you’re able, a donation of canned goods, non-perishable food or a gold coin to buy an LED candle will go a long way. All donations will go to the Salvation Army.

"We understand not everyone has the means to donate but even a small contribution can help families during the holiday season,” said Wood.

This family-friendly event will be full of cheer so make sure to jingle all the way to the Rhododendron Lawn and celebrate the Christmas season.

This is an outdoor event. If the weather is extremely poor, it may be cancelled. Keep up to date with the event here.

