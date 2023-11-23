Carols By Candlelight Back For 2023

With the festive season right around the corner, Hamilton
City Council is bringing Carols by Candlelight back and
it’s better than ever!
On Saturday 9 December from
6.30 – 9.30pm, come along to the Rhododendron Lawn at
Hamilton Gardens for a Christmas movie, carol singing, a
live gospel choir and brass band, donation drives, face
painting and more.
Whether you’re getting dinner at
one of the food trucks, or packing a picnic from home,
you’re in for a holly jolly time.
Tracey Wood,
Council’s Event and Engagement Manager, said there’s
something truly special about Carols by
Candlelight.
“We love to connect
with the community, it’s a focus for Council in every
season. Carols by Candlelight is the perfect chance to bring
communities together and gather your whaanau and friends to
celebrate the holiday
season.”
Council has partnered
with the Salvation Army to provide opportunities for the
community to give back at Carols by Candlelight. If you’re
able, a donation of canned goods, non-perishable food or a
gold coin to buy an LED candle will go a long way. All
donations will go to the Salvation Army.
"We
understand not everyone has the means to donate but even a
small contribution can help families during the holiday
season,” said Wood.
This family-friendly event will
be full of cheer so make sure to jingle all the way to the
Rhododendron Lawn and celebrate the Christmas
season.
This is an outdoor event. If the weather is
extremely poor, it may be cancelled. Keep up to date with
the event here.
