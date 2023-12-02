Fatal Crash, SH3, Urenui, Taranaki

Police can confirm that one person has died following a crash on State Highway 3/Main North Road, west of Urenui.

The crash was reported to Police just after 11:20am Friday 2 December. One person died at the scene and two people were transported to hospital with moderate injuries.

Enquiries into the crash are ongoing.

