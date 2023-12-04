Auckland’s Southwestern Motorway Closed Near Onehunga After Incident

Police have closed the Southwestern Motorway (SH20) heading west at the Onehunga Harbour Road on-ramp, due to an unfolding incident.

Police in the area have concerns for a person’s wellbeing.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

