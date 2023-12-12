Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Record Number Of Ngāpuhi Descendants To Gather At Highly Anticipated Event

Tuesday, 12 December 2023, 5:49 pm
Press Release: Ngapuhi ki Tamaki

A record number of descendants from Ngāpuhi will gather this weekend at the highly anticipated Ngāpuhi ki Tāmaki event held in Tāmaki Makaurau.

This is the first time over a thousand people have registered for the event that was first established in 2019.

Tasha Hohaia, director of Ngāpuhi ki Tāmaki, says this is an “opportunity for our people to be confident in knowing who they are through waiata and haka”.

“There are over 75,000 Ngāpuhi living in Auckland and this is one way to create spaces for whanaungatanga and gather Ngāpuhi,” she says.

“Ngāpuhi kōwhao rau is an overflow of talent and diversity amongst our people that spills over from the waka to the world. When we come together to share and sing and remember our own stories, it is powerful.”

Ngāpuhi is the largest tribe in Aotearoa with over 180,000 descendants across the world. There will be waiata, haka, mōteatea and whanaungatanga throughout the day.

Māhera Maihi, director from Ngāpuhi ki Tāmaki says this event is “important for Ngāpuhi living in Tāmaki Makaurau because opportunities to connect back to iwi are part of our identity journey."

“If you know where you come from, there are absolutely no limitations to where you can go,” she says.

“With talent like Pere Wihongi, Blake Ihimaera, Penetaui Kleskovic, Tianara Wihongi and Eli Smith, along with a number of other experts facilitating aspirational sessions, it will be a day to remember.”

“It is important to hold fast to our culture and our language. Let us treat our language with respect, let us lift our wairua. It is up to us to look within ourselves as Ngāpuhi, “Penetaui Kleskovic says.

The event is Saturday 16 December 9:30am at the Due Drop Events Centre.

Registrations can be made at https://forms.gle/xrHEKUiDbhGy5edu5

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ngapuhi ki Tamaki on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy


At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations. However, if the aim is to atomise workplace relations and reduce them to the level of individual firms and individual workers – just the way things were in the heady days of the Employment Contracts Act 30 years ago - then putting ACT in charge of proceedings makes perfect sense... More

Scoop Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review

After reviewing River of Freedom, a documentary about the Wellington parliamentary protest of 2022, the Scoop Political Podcast went into hibernation. Watched by potentially tens of thousands of voters in the weeks prior to Election 23, it was unlikely to have won any votes for Labour. With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact it had... More


 
 
Govt: NZ Condemns Malicious Cyber Activity

New Zealand has joined the UK and other partners in condemning malicious cyber activity conducted by the Russian Government, Minister Judith Collins says... More

ACT: Call To Abolish Human Rights Commission

“The Human Rights Commission’s appointment of a second Chief Executive is just the latest example of a taxpayer-funded bureaucracy serving itself at the expense of delivery for New Zealanders,” says ACT MP Todd Stephenson... More


Environmental Defence Society: Briefings for Incoming Ministers

EDS examined the Government’s resource management, environment, climate change and oceans and fisheries policies in a recent Newsroom opinion piece. The BIMs take a deeper dive into each portfolio and set out EDS’s key asks of each Minister... More


Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 