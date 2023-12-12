Serious Crash, State Highway 1, Dome Forest - Waitematā

Police are responding to a crash where a truck has gone over the barrier on State Highway 1, between Warkworth and Wellsford.

The crash was reported around 6pm.

One person is in a serious condition.

The road is blocked, and motorists are advised to expect delays or postpone travel.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

