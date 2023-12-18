Police Investigating Death Following Half Moon Bay Incident

An investigation is ongoing into a collision that occurred in Half Moon Bay on 10 December.

While a 22-year-old man is already facing numerous charges, Police are now investigating a sudden death a week on from the incident.

Five people were hospitalised at the time of the incident, including an elderly man, who was located near the scene of the incident.

Police are still working to establish the nature of his involvement, but sadly, this man died in hospital yesterday.

Police are treating the man’s death as unexplained, and further enquiries will need to be carried out around any involvement he had in the incident.

This will include a post mortem examination. At this stage Police are not in position to formally release any further details about the man.

We are making sure there is support available to his family.

All other victims have now been released from hospital.

Anyone who witnessed events and has not yet contacted Police is asked to get in touch.

Please contact Police by calling 105 or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update My Report’.

Please reference file number 231210/5003

