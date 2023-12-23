Update: Serious Crash, SH25, Coromandel Peninsula - Waikato

Police can now confirm one person has died following a crash south-east of the SH25A turn off, earlier today.

The road is likely to be closed for at least another hour.

Updates will be available on the NZTA/Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website.

