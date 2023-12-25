Matakana Island Fire Update #4

Helicopters and fire crews have now contained the large scrub and pine slash fire on Matakana Island, first reported on Saturday evening.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand District Commander Jeff Maunder says the fire has burnt through approximately 37 hectares of scrub and pine slash.

"We’ve had multiple crews, aircraft and heavy machinery working on containment today," he says.

"Most of the most flammable slash and light scrub has burnt now and, with the wind continuing to ease, we’re confident of holding the fire contained within its current perimeter.

Jeff Maunder says firefighters will be on the ground over night to monitor the fire.

"They’ll also be reinforcing our containment lines to further ensure the fire is unable to break out," he says.

"Helicopters with monsoon buckets, heavy machinery and fire crews will be back on the island in the morning to work on extinguishing the fire.

‘Smoke from this vegetation fire has been drifting across to Tauranga and the coast. If anyone finds it is affecting their breathing, we ask them to stay indoors with the windows closed."

